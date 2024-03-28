© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Supreme Court has yet to rule on abortion and marijuana issues

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT
Exterior of US Supreme Court building
US Supreme Court
With a Monday deadline looming, the Florida Supreme Court did not release opinions Thursday about whether proposed constitutional amendments on abortion rights and recreational marijuana will go on the November ballot.

While one seeks to ensure abortion rights, the other would allow adults 21 or older to use recreational marijuana in the state.

With a Monday deadline looming, the Florida Supreme Court did not release opinions Thursday about whether proposed constitutional amendments on abortion rights and recreational marijuana will go on the November ballot.

The Supreme Court said in an email Thursday morning that there were “no Florida Supreme opinions ready for release today.” Justices must sign off on the legality of the wording of proposed constitutional amendments before the measures can reach the ballot.

The abortion and recreational-marijuana proposals are closely watched, with Attorney General Ashley Moody contending they should not be allowed to go before voters. While one seeks to ensure abortion rights, the other would allow adults 21 or older to use recreational marijuana in the state.

The Supreme Court is required to make decisions by Monday and is scheduled to be closed Friday for Good Friday.
Tags
Courts / Law Florida Supreme CourtAbortionMarijuana
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now