Bradenton man pleads guilty for Jan. 6 Capitol breach actions

John Anthony Schubert III, 47, of Bradenton, Florida, pleaded guilty Thursday in the District of Columbia to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Schubert will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper on July 11.

Schubert's actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents, at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Schubert joined a large crowd that had gathered near the Peace Monument, located in the roundabout at Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street NW, an area known as the “Peace Circle” in Washington, D.C.

John Minchillo / AP FILE - Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. Egged on by soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, a crowd of demonstrators demanded that the electoral vote counting be stopped. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

This area was blocked by fencing and closed to the public on January 6th; however, the crowd of rioters, including Schubert, soon breached the established police barricades in this area and made their way to the West Plaza.

While on the West Plaza, Schubert joined a large group of rioters fighting a heavily outnumbered group of law enforcement officers struggling to prevent rioters from encroaching further toward the Capitol building.

During the melee, Schubert put his left shoulder and arm on an officer and used his body weight to push that officer. Court documents say that Schubert also attempted to punch the officer and only retreated from the fighting when he was sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Schubert then made his way to the Upper West Terrace and, at approximately 2:21 p.m., entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door.

After entering, Schubert helped his parents climb through the same broken window. The group then made their way to various locations inside the Capitol, including the Rotunda and Statuary Hall. Schubert exited the Capitol at approximately 2:43 p.m. via the East Front House Door.

The FBI arrested Schubert on Oct. 4, 2023, in Bradenton.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field Offices, which identified Schubert as BOLO (Be on the Lookout) #345 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 39 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,387 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 493 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

