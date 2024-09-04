© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Keys man sentenced to four years over Jan. 6

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN NEWS STAFF
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:10 PM EDT
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

Justice Department officials say that 52-year-old Bryan Bishop of Marathon sprayed a chemical irritant at two police officers during the attack on the Capitol.

A Florida Keys man who pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will spend nearly four years in prison. 

Justice Department officials say that 52-year-old Bryan Bishop of Marathon, will also have to pay $2,000 in restitution and spend three years under supervised release after his prison term. 

 

