Florida Keys man sentenced to four years over Jan. 6

A Florida Keys man who pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will spend nearly four years in prison.

Justice Department officials say that 52-year-old Bryan Bishop of Marathon, will also have to pay $2,000 in restitution and spend three years under supervised release after his prison term.

Justice officials say Bishop sprayed a chemical irritant at two police officers during the attack on the Capitol.

