Death warrant signed for man who killed woman at East Tampa hotel in 1995

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Glenn Edward Rogers, a former carnival worker who murdered a Gibsonton woman in an East Tampa hotel room in November 1995.

Rogers, 62, is set to die by lethal injection May 15 at Florida State Prison near Starke. DeSantis signed the execution order Tuesday.

Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two, met Rogers at a lounge in Gibsonton. Two days later, she was found stabbed to death at the Tampa 8 Inn, on 46th Street at East Columbus Drive.

Rogers was arrested in Kentucky a few days later after a police pursuit while driving Cribbs’ car. He was found guilty by a jury in Tampa in 1997.

Rogers received another death sentence in California in 1999. He met Sandra Gallagher at a Van Nuys bar in September 1995. Her badly burned corpse was found in her truck a day later near Rogers' apartment.

Rogers is also suspected in several other homicides throughout the United States. He traveled regularly and became known as the “Casanova Killer”

The death warrant was the fifth signed by DeSantis this year. Three other executions have taken place in Florida this year, with a fourth upcoming May 1, all by lethal injection.

On March 20, Edward James, 63, was executed for killing an 8-year-old girl and her grandmother in 1993.

James Dennis Ford, 64, was put to death Feb. 13 for the 1997 murders of a married couple while out on a fishing trip.

This month, Michael Tanzi, 48, died by lethal injection April 8 for kidnapping and murdering a woman in the Florida Keys in 2000.

Gulf War Army veteran Jeffrey Hutchinson, 59, is set to die by lethal injection May 1. He's convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children with a shotgun.

WUSF's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.

