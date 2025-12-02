Police: Accused driver was drunk at the time of the Ybor City crash

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office has filed additional charges against the man accused of crashing into a Ybor City bar following a high-speed chase last month, killing four people.

Toxicology results from the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Silas Sampson, 22, was above the legal blood-alcohol limit, and he had marijuana in his system at the time of the Nov. 8 crash.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Silas Sampson

In addition to the four previous charges of vehicular homicide and five counts of aggravated fleeing to elude — among other charges — Sampson now faces new charges:



DUI manslaughter (4 counts)

DUI with serious bodily injury (5 counts)

Fleeing to elude high speed with serious bodily injury or death (4 counts)

Reckless driving with serious bodily injury (3 counts)

Reckless driving with property damage or injury (10 counts)

DUI with property damage or injury (10 counts)

“Four people have lost their lives, and several others are still fighting to recover from devastating injuries because of this defendant’s choices," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a release. "Each victim and grieving family is carrying a burden no one should ever have to bear, and our office stands with them during this painful time."

ALSO READ: Deadly Ybor City crash sparks debate over police pursuits

"We take impaired driving extremely seriously because it endangers every member of our community. We will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law to deliver justice to these victims and their families," Lopez continued.

The crash occurred after Tampa police spotted a car driving recklessly along I-275 early on Nov. 8 that they believe was the same one seen racing on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street.

Following a chase with Tampa police officers and the Florida Highway Patrol, and an unsuccessful PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to force the vehicle to stop, police say Sampson continued speeding along 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

They say Sampson crashed into a crowd of people in front of The Copper Shaker and Bradley's on 7th, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Sampson remains jailed without bond as he awaits trial.