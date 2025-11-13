Ybor City crash

-
Silas Sampson, 22, appeared in Hillsborough County court Thursday morning where the judge ruled he will be held without bond until his trial. Another court date has not been set yet.
-
On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we dive into the aftermath of the weekend's Ybor City tragedy, hear from caregivers from across the state, and catch up on the Bolts, Bucs and Bulls.
-
An affidavit provides details into the chase and crash that ended with four people killed outside a nighclub early Saturday. More charges are pending the result of a blood draw, authorities said.
-
The Florida Highway Patrol recently relaxed its police chase policy.
-
A suspect fleeing from state troopers plowed into a crowd outside Bradley's on 7th early Saturday, The popular gay bar remained closed for the weekend out of respect for the victims.
-
Retired police captain Thomas Gleason receives calls from across the nation weekly about police chases; he says this was the worst pursuit he has ever received a call on.
-
Silas Sampson, 22, has been charged with four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding with serious bodily injury or death. More than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil Saturday night at Bradley's on 7th.