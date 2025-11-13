Driver of fatal Ybor crash will remain in jail awaiting trial

Silas Sampson, the driver in the fatal weekend crash in Ybor City, will remain in jail before his trial.

Hillsborough County Circuit Chief Judge Christopher Sabella made the ruling in downtown Tampa Thursday morning.

Sampson, 22, was fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol after midnight on Saturday, when he veered into the sidewalk of 7th Avenue at approximately 77 mph.

His vehicle plowed into pedestrians before crashing into the patio of the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub Bradley's On 7th, killing four and injuring at least 13.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, two people sustained serious injuries, including one who remains in a medically-induced coma.

Sampson is currently facing multiple charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing to elude.

Florida Highway Patrol filed additional charges on Wednesday — three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and three counts of fleeing to elude high speed with serious bodily injury — but removed a count for each charge during the Thursday morning hearing.

Assistant state attorney Justin Diaz said there was some confusion with the victim of a separate traffic crash.

A criminal affidavit says Sampson could face additional charges pending the results of a toxicology report FHP ordered at the site of the crash.

Troopers suspected Sampson was under the influence of alcohol, citing bloodshot eyes, the odor of alcohol, slurred speech and unsteadiness of the defendant's feet.

A next court date has not been set yet.

Records identified the people killed as Lisa Sherell Johnson, 41, of Auburndale; Marlon Anthony Collins, 53, of Bartow; Sherman Jones, 53, of Tampa; and Christina Maria Richards, 25, of Ohio.

At the same time as Thursday morning's court hearing, the Tampa City Council heard from community members calling for better safety measures in Ybor City.

The meeting of the Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency was one of the first opportunities members of the public could share their thoughts with city council members.

"Our community is hurting right now. What happened was a terrible tragedy. And it was one that should have been preventable," said Tom DeGeorge, the owner of the Crowbar, a live music venue in Ybor City.

Saturday's incident prompted calls to limit 7th Avenue to just foot traffic — at least on weekends.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the idea at a Monday news conference, citing studies that show the move is actually more dangerous.

"All of the data tells us that it's safer to have 7th Avenue open because it prevents the congregation of individuals that are coming with no intent to patronize the establishments, restaurants or other entertainment venues," she said.

The crash has sparked a debate over the safety of police pursuits.

In the final leg of the pursuit, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper unsuccessfully attempted a PIT maneuver, where law enforcement strikes the rear end of a suspect's vehicle in a forced stop.

Officials said that attempt happened approximately 0.4 miles before the crash.

According to court records, after the failed stop, the state trooper stopped the pursuit two-tenths of a mile from the scene of the crash.

Thomas Gleason, a retired police captain and a national pursuit safety trainer, told WUSF high-speed chases in crowded urban areas like Ybor pose many risks.

“You can be the highest trained person in the whole United States, but that person you’re chasing doesn’t have the same abilities or the same training you do,” said Gleason.

An analysis from the newspaper TC Palm showed that after Florida Highway Patrol relaxed its police chase policy nearly two years ago, FHP chase deaths tripled.

In response to questions about its policies, FHP placed the blame on Sampson.

“The driver was already operating recklessly and endangering lives before troopers engaged,” Madison Kessler, its communication director, told the Tampa Bay Times. “Our troopers followed policy, disengaged prior to when the suspect entered a crowded area, and the driver lost control on his own. This tragedy rests solely on the suspect’s reckless actions, not law enforcement.”