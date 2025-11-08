Four dead, 11 injured after a police chase ends in Ybor City crash

Four people were killed and 11 were injured early Saturday morning after a speeding car crashed into a bar in Ybor City.

In a news release, Tampa Police said one of their air units spotted a vehicle driving recklessly at a high speed on I-275 around 12:40 a.m. Police believe the same vehicle had been racing on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street.

The car exited the interstate at Doyle Carlton Drive, and officers with both TPD and Florida Highway Patrol located it near Palm Avenue and Nebraska Avenue. They began pursuing the car, and unsuccessfully attempted to use a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to force the vehicle to stop.

The driver continued speeding eastbound on 7th Avenue toward Nebraska Avenue. FHP stopped their pursuit as the driver approached 7th Avenue.

Police say the driver continued on, but lost control and crashed into Bradley's on 7th, a bar at 1510 E. 7th Avenue, hitting more than a dozen people who were outside.

Three people died at the scene, and a fourth died at the hospital.

One person is in critical condition, eight others were injured and are listed in stable condition at local hospitals. Two other people suffered minor injuries and declined treatment on scene. Police say all 15 victims are adults.

The driver, 22-year-old Silas Simpson, was arrested at the scene. No charges have been announced yet.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

“Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation of the crash.