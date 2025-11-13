Latest on deadly Ybor City crash, Florida’s family caregivers, and a little sports talk

It’s been an emotional week in Tampa Bay. In our first segment, we’ll look at how a horrific crash outside a nightclub has shaken Ybor City — and what city leaders are doing to make its busy streets safer.

We’ll hear from reporters who’ve been covering the investigation, get the latest on the suspect’s court appearances, and react to the growing community's calls for change.

Then, we turn to the millions quietly caring for loved ones with disabilities or serious medical needs. A new AARP report reveals the staggering number of caregivers in our state — and the physical, financial and emotional toll their work takes.

Finally, we’ll do a quick catch-up on our local sports teams.

Ybor tragedy sparks safety debate

(0:00) After four people were struck and killed by a speeding car outside a Ybor City nightclub, the community is demanding action. Hear about the suspect’s latest court hearings and the city’s first public discussion since the crash. Should 7th Avenue be closed? Is there enough police presence?

GUEST:



Mark Schreiner, WUSF assistant news director

Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

Florida’s health care workplace

(21:05) Millions of Floridians provide unpaid caregiving for family or friends, often with little training or support. A new AARP report shows how vital — and strained —these caregivers are. We’ll hear their stories and explore how the system depends on them.

GUESTS:



Lauren Klinger, author of “Learn From My Mistakes”

Jason Resendez, CEO of the National Alliance for Caregiving

Maryanna Antoldi, AARP associate state director of communications

Talkin’ Tampa Bay sports

(36:06) The Bolts had been on a roll but got steamrolled by the New York Rangers. We’ll also look ahead to Saturday’s match against the defending champs down in Sunrise. When the rivals met in the preseason, things got violent with 16 ejections and 322 penalty minutes. Plus, the Bucs shuffle off to Buffalo, and the Bulls ship off to Annapolis.

GUEST:

