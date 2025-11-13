© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Latest on deadly Ybor City crash, Florida’s family caregivers, and a little sports talk

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST
An aerial photo shot at night shows a car striking the bumper of another car
Tampa Police Department
/
YouTube
Florida Highway Patrol troopers attempt a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to force a vehicle driven by Silas Sampson to stop on Nov. 8, 2025. Troopers stopped the chase, but investigators say Sampson still sped down Seventh Avenue in Ybor City and crashed into people outside a bar.

On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we dive into the aftermath of the weekend's Ybor City tragedy, hear from caregivers from across the state, and catch up on the Bolts, Bucs and Bulls.

It’s been an emotional week in Tampa Bay. In our first segment, we’ll look at how a horrific crash outside a nightclub has shaken Ybor City — and what city leaders are doing to make its busy streets safer.

We’ll hear from reporters who’ve been covering the investigation, get the latest on the suspect’s court appearances, and react to the growing community's calls for change.

Then, we turn to the millions quietly caring for loved ones with disabilities or serious medical needs. A new AARP report reveals the staggering number of caregivers in our state — and the physical, financial and emotional toll their work takes.

Finally, we’ll do a quick catch-up on our local sports teams.

Ybor tragedy sparks safety debate

(0:00) After four people were struck and killed by a speeding car outside a Ybor City nightclub, the community is demanding action. Hear about the suspect’s latest court hearings and the city’s first public discussion since the crash. Should 7th Avenue be closed? Is there enough police presence?

GUEST:

  • Mark Schreiner, WUSF assistant news director
  • Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

Florida’s health care workplace

(21:05) Millions of Floridians provide unpaid caregiving for family or friends, often with little training or support. A new AARP report shows how vital — and strained —these caregivers are. We’ll hear their stories and explore how the system depends on them.

GUESTS:

  • Lauren Klinger, author of “Learn From My Mistakes”
  • Jason Resendez, CEO of the National Alliance for Caregiving
  • Maryanna Antoldi, AARP associate state director of communications

Talkin’ Tampa Bay sports

(36:06) The Bolts had been on a roll but got steamrolled by the New York Rangers. We’ll also look ahead to Saturday’s match against the defending champs down in Sunrise. When the rivals met in the preseason, things got violent with 16 ejections and 322 penalty minutes. Plus, the Bucs shuffle off to Buffalo, and the Bulls ship off to Annapolis.

GUEST:

  • Sky Lebron, WUSF anchor, reporter and host of the Bay Blend podcast

Florida Matters Live & Local Ybor CitycrashCaregiversHealth News FloridaSportsTampa Bay LightningTampa Bay BuccaneersUSF Football
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
