Tampa Police postpones school zone speed camera program

The Tampa Police Department announced it is postponing its school zone speed camera program after reviewing the planned rollout.

This is due to implementation concerns related to the vendor, causing the department to determine it was not ready to move forward as planned. In the meantime, the police are looking to select a new vendor to ensure the program is "implemented responsibly, meeting operational and public safety standards," according to a release.

A July social media post by the department said the program has been in development since 2022. It had planned for the education period to begin on Aug. 11, where cameras would start capturing warning notices in select school zones.

Notices of violation were supposed to begin on Sept. 10 for drivers caught going 10 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit during active school zone hours.

But in a Wednesday release, TPD said it paused the program before cameras were activated in any city school zone. So, no warning, citations or notices were given from this program.

This is separate from Hillsborough's "Operation Safe Passage" program, which said it saw over 8,000 violation notices for speeders within weeks at the start of the school year.

In addition, TPD said it paused its program rollout to allow the department to look more into installation and location interests.

"From day one, our goal has been simple: protect students and make our school zones safer,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. “But we are equally committed to rolling out programs in the most responsible, transparent and effective way possible.”

The initial locations for cameras in the planned rollout were picked based on safety assessment and site data, according to a July release. At the time, it selected the following 10 schools, with Shore Elementary and West Tampa Elementary being considered for the future.

Alexander Elementary

B.T. Washington Elementary

Ferrell Girls Preparatory Academy

Orange Grove Middle Magnet

Potter Elementary

Shaw Elementary

Sulphur Springs Elementary

Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary

Young Middle Magnet

Lomax Elementary

While this speed camera program remains in limbo, officers will continue patrols in school zones with a focus on visibility, driver education and ensuring compliance, according to a release.

