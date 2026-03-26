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Brother and sister are charged after an explosive device was found outside MacDill Air Force Base

WUSF | By David Fischer - Associated Press
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:54 PM EDT
Airport hangar with the words MacDill AFB at the top. Palm trees are in front of the building.
Tiffany Emery/AP
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U.S. Air Force
In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a hangar stands at MacDill Air Force Base, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Alen Zheng and Ann Mary Zheng were charged in separate federal indictments. FBI director Kash Patel says the sister is in custody, while the brother has fled to China.

A man who fled to China and his sister have been charged after an explosive device was left outside a gate at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa this month.

Alen Zheng, 20, and Ann Mary Zheng, 27, were charged Wednesday in separate federal indictments. The sister is in custody, while the brother has fled, according to a social media post by FBI director Kash Patel.

Alen Zheng is charged with of attempting to damage government property, unlawfully making a destructive device and possessing an unregistered destructive device. The indictment specifically mentions the package found at MacDill.

ALSO READ: Suspicious package at MacDill AFB contained ‘possible energetic materials’

Ann Mary Zheng is charged with witness tampering and being an accessory after the fact in Alan Zheng’s case.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for either person.

A suspicious package was found outside MacDill on March 16, prompting the FBI to investigate. The U.S. Central Command is located at MacDill and is responsible for U.S. military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia. MacDill is one of the U.S. bases that has been on heightened alert since the war in Iran began.

Another man was arrested earlier this week on charges of making threatening phone calls to the base days after the device was discovered, though investigators haven’t accused that caller of planting any devices. There was no immediate connection between the caller and the Zhengs.
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Courts / Law MacDill Air Force Base
David Fischer - Associated Press
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