Saving stingrays off the Pinellas coast, one radio transmitter at a time

Captain Alan Moore instructs his students to drop anchor in the placid waters of the Anclote Anchorage. They're on the lookout for southern stingrays.

"So we're just west of Tarpon Springs, between the mainland and Anclote Key," he said from the helm of the Miss Daisy. "Anclote Key is right there where the lighthouse is at, and then we're at this small rock island here that protrudes out at low tide."

Moore is president and founder of Moore Marine College, a new marine science school in Clearwater. He also started CMERA. That's the Coastal Marine Education and Research Academy, which lets students get real-life experience with sharks and rays.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Captain Alan Moore is the president and founder of Moore Marine College in Clearwater. He also started the Coastal Marine Education and Research Academy, known as CMERA. It lets students, and even members of the community, get real-life experience with sharks and rays. Here, he steers a research boat through the Anclote Anchorage looking for the best spot to drop anchor and catch some stingrays.

Students aboard the Miss Daisy roll out a 200-foot-long tangle net. They capture the slippery rays without cutting into their velvety skin. And they bring them on board.

"We have a pump and a hose that we use to aerate them while they're on board so they can breathe," Moore said. "And we have short processing times, but we're going to tag them."

ALSO READ: Students get out on the water to take a closer look at rays and sharks

"The ID tags are a dart tag that has our name and phone number on it and a tag number so that anybody else catches it, even a local fisherman, they can call us, give us the information that they can get from the tag," he said.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Alan Moore shows off a dart tag that has CMERA's name and phone number on it, plus and a tag number. If anybody else catches their tagged stingray or shark, even a local fishermen, they can call the organization and give them the information that they can get from the tag. It helps the students and researchers track movement, growth, and more.



And it doesn't take long before their first ray is ensnared.

"We've got a ray! We've got two rays," several students cry out.

Daylina Miller / WUSF A Moore Marine College student, Luke Tannenbaum, carefully hauls in a southern stingray caught in a tangle net. The nets are designed to safely capture the creatures without harming them. It'll be placed in a tub of water where its barb will be carefully wrapped for safe handling while students take biological samples and measurements. It'll also be tagged if it hasn't been already.

Three of the flat, diamond-shaped southern stingrays are caught and placed in onboard water tanks. They're carefully untangled from the net and measured.

"They could stay in that tub probably for a day and not die," Moore said. "We've caught almost 3,000 rays over 15 years and not one has ever died. So rays are extremely hardy."

Even though the waters off parts of Pinellas County are full of stingrays, Moore says there's still a lot to be learned.

"Everything here has a pretty strong populations and we're not seeing huge population declines," he said. "Now, we're not seeing huge population increases, either. It's pretty much staying steady, from what we can tell."

1 of 5 — Stingray Research1_DAYLINA_042226.jpg Moore Marine College president Alan Moore and student Paige Cram carefully untangle stingrays from the tangle net they were caught in. They have to be especially considerate of its barb, the part of a stingray that became common knowledge for a lot of animal lovers afte Steve Irwin, a renowned Australian conservationist and television personality known as "The Crocodile Hunter," died after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. Moore says that's a very rare occurrence, but students still take precautions. Daylina Miller / WUSF 2 of 5 — Stingray Research11_DAYLINA_042226.jpg Moore Marine College president Alan Moore carefully untagles a southern stingray from a tangle net on his research boat as student watch. Daylina Miller / WUSF 3 of 5 — Stingray Research12_DAYLINA_042226.jpg Moore Marine College student Paige Cram uses a metal tool to carefully free a stingray from a tangle net. Here, she is focused on its sharb barb. Daylina Miller / WUSF 4 of 5 — Stingray Research17_DAYLINA_042226.jpg Two students carefully hold a stingray while using a tagging gun to insert small, thin tubes with tracking information. It works similarly to the tool used in retail stores to tag clothing with plastic t-shaped "hooks." Daylina Miller / WUSF 5 of 5 — Stingray Research20_DAYLINA_042226.jpg Students gently hold a stingray on the boat's floor to take measurements before releasing it. Daylina Miller / WUSF

These tags are miniature radio transmitters. All the information on their size and migration patterns is shared with other marine scientists.

"Because we may have somebody down, say at Mote in Sarasota, that tags a bull shark or tags a ray with an acoustic tag, and it may come up here and swims past our receiver. So they need to know that as well," he said.

Moore says one year they caught 260 cownose rays, only to see that drop to 80 the next year. No one really knows why. And they've even discovered phases of the moon affect how many tiger sharks are caught.

Paige Cram of Tarpon Springs is a first-year student at Moore Marine College. The 24-year-old came down from Michigan for one week and fell in love with the water.

Daylina Miller / WUSF A student rests her hand on top of a stingray to gently hold it still while measurements are taken.

"These animals, definitely, especially the sharks, are misunderstood and feared in a way," Cram said. "Even the rays, sometimes everyone thinks of Steve Irwin, or they think like, 'oh, these guys are going to hurt me,' and it's a very rare occurrence for that to happen."

Irwin was a renowned Australian conservationist and television personality known as "The Crocodile Hunter." He died after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

Despite that, Cram wants to eventually help rescue injured animals.

ALSO READ: How rebounding seagrass in Boca Ciega Bay could help heal other parts of Tampa Bay

And just what do her friends think of her idea of fun?

"Sometimes, they're like, 'Oh, really? You're crazy, or they're like, What?' Sometimes they just don't understand, and I explained to them, and they think it's really cool," she said. "If they have a negative reaction like, oh, I'm scared of sharks, I'm like, no, they're, they're really cool. They're actually very mysterious animals."

"A lot of people just don't have that positive view for them," Cram said, "so they just need a little nudge."

Daylina Miler / WUSF Chunks of spanish mackerel, dipped in an oily fish sauce that sharks apparently find irresistible, are used to bait hooks thrown into the water on fishing lines. It wasn't quite shark season yet when WUSF rode along with the researchers, so they didn't catch any.

She then chums the water to attract sharks. They let out a 500-foot-long line studded with chunks of Spanish mackerel, dipped in an oily fish sauce that sharks apparently find irresistible.

"It's going to run 500 feet along the bottom with individual hooks - up to 30 we can set at a time," Moore said. "Then anchor it and then set a ball at the very end. So if anybody drives over or something with a boat, it won't hurt anything; it won't catch on anything. Then we're going to set it for 45 minutes."

But apparently that fishy sauce is resistable. None bit, so they bid adieu to the rays.

"Goodbye! Tell your friends about us," the students yelled into the open water.

Those three rays are now free to transmit more information to these researchers — and maybe make them a little less mysterious.