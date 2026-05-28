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Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Frost tours 'Alligator Alcatraz', says it's winding down

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A man in a black shirt stands behind a black podium in front of trees, a metal fence, and a blue sign that says "Alligator Alcatraz."
Office of U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost toured the immigration detention center in the Everglades, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz," on May 26. He says the center has already taken down one tent and started moving people out.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost visited the detention center on Tuesday. He said based on what he saw, he believes the center is winding down.

The immigration detention center nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" has been open for nearly a year. But recent reports say it will soon close.

However, an official closing date has not been announced by the DeSantis administration or the Florida Department of Emergency Management, which oversees the facility.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Orlando) toured the facility on Tuesday "to see for (himself) what is happening."

"It is very apparent from my trip here today, and from my oversight visit, that they are winding down this facility (and) they are winding down staff," Frost said at a press conference outside the facility's front gates.

The representative said he saw flights leave carrying detainees, and a normally busy intake and processing area was practically empty. He also said one of the tents used to house detainees was taken down.

"In fact, it even looked like a lot of the computers had been unplugged and taken out, which just goes to show that they are winding down this facility," Frost said.

ALSO READ: Exploring the New York Times' report of 'Alligator Alcatraz' closing early

Frost walked through the facility twice last summer after it opened.

But despite the wind down, he said there's still work to be done.

"This has caused damage to the land, damage to public trust, and more importantly, damage to the human beings who were forced to live there," Frost said.

"But whether they close this facility tomorrow, next month, or in six months, Floridians deserve to understand exactly what was done here and how much they were forced to pay for it," he added.

Public records shared with WUSF show the state created a cost breakdown for the facility as part of a reimbursement grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, totaling about $1.4 billion annually. Earlier this month, FEMA approved more than $58 million dollars to go back to the state.

For now, the center remains operational, and lawsuits over its damage to the environment and air quality continue.

Want to join the conversation or share your story? Email Meghan at bowman4@wusf.org.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics Your FloridaAlligator AlcatrazEverglades Maxwell Frost
Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman
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