Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw is leaving the force and heading to USF

Chief Lee Bercaw has been with the Tampa Police Department for 30 years, but he's trading in the blue for green and gold.

He'll teach and coordinate the University of South Florida's criminal justice graduate program. Bercaw holds two degrees from USF, along with a doctorate from Saint Leo's.

At a Tuesday press conference announcing his retirement, he expressed pride in the work his department has done to modernize policing and improve services.

"The foundation is solid, and the future is exceptionally bright for the Tampa Police Department," Bercaw said. "To our community: thank you for your trust, your partnership and your support."

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Bercaw added his department prioritized community outreach, working with Ybor City residents and business owners to prevent crime.

He also created the department's Professional Standards Bureau to handle officer misconduct reports and, in 2025, TPD hosted a youth basketball tournament to build trust between teens and cops.

Violent crimes have significantly declined during Bercaw's tenure. In 2025, Tampa saw the number of homicides cut nearly in half.

Mayor Jane Castor touted Bercaw's focus on tech-savvy policing. The department is looking at artificial intelligence, drones, and license plate readers to enhance their operations.

"Under his leadership, this department has become a national model for what modern, community-oriented policing looks like," she said.

Bercaw's resignation is effective August 6. Castor named Assistant Chief Brett Owen as his temporary successor until Tampa's next mayor makes their pick in 2027.

Bercaw's been with the Tampa Police Department since 1997, starting as a reserve officer while continuing his education at USF and Saint Leo's.

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His predecessor, Mary O'Connor, resigned in late 2022 after she flashed her badge during a traffic stop while riding in an unregistered golf cart.

Bercaw's time as chief of police has been markedly less controversial, but there have been some incidents during his tenure.

Earlier this year, a fatal crash outside Bradley's on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City prompted TPD to revisit its policies. They hadn't asked the Florida Highway Patrol to pursue a suspect who later slammed into a crowd, killing four people.

In recent days, a video of a Ybor City arrest went viral on social media. The clip shows a TPD officer wrapping his arm around a young man's neck and slamming him to the ground.

"What I've seen raises concern," Bercaw told WSTP after the incident. "We have to do a deep-dive investigation into that."