© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

More than 150,000 violations issued in Hillsborough school speed zones

WUSF | By Nancy Guan
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
Speed Limit Sign in School Zones
Saklakova
/
stock.adobe.com

The total collected from the $100 citations from July 2025 through June 2026 amounted to around $10.3 million.

A total of 154,262 notices of violation were given out between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026 to drivers who were caught speeding in Hillsborough's school speed zones.

Each violation results in a $100 fine.

Drivers can contest their citations, but if they're found liable, additional penalties can apply.

About 788 hearings were scheduled to contest violations. Most (619) were upheld.

Revenue collected from school speed zone violations totaled about $10.3 million.

The money will be split between state and county agencies, and the camera vendor RedSpeed.

  • Public Safety Initiative: $4,030,494.00
  • Florida Department of Revenue: $2,066,920.00
  • FDLE Training: $310,038.00
  • County School District: $1,240,152.00
  • Crossing Guard Program: $516,730.00
  • RedSpeed (Vendor): $2,170,266.00

Multiple cameras are set up around a number of schools in Hillsborough County. A list of cameras can be found on the county website.

The cameras operate throughout the school day, which can vary depending on each school. Speed limits range between 15-20 mph during school hours.

Drivers are cited if they are speeding more than 10 mph over the limit. Initial violations do not have an impact on insurance and points aren't issued against licenses either.

However, failing to take action either by payment or appealing the violation could result in a uniform traffic citation, which could lead to additional fines and a conviction on record.

"Operation Safe Passage," which launched with a trial period in 2024, aims to raise awareness about traffic safety and protect kids from speeders through speed zone cameras.

Thousands of traffic citations were issued within the first few weeks of the 2025-2026 school year.

The program has received backlash from community members, with some accusing the county of using it as a cash grab.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister also came under scrutiny when the private vendor RedSpeed donated $10,000 to his political committee after receiving a government contract, reported Creative Loafing.

School speed zone cameras are separate from the county's red light cameras, which is also operated by RedSpeed.

About 22,000 notices of violation was issued related to red light camera enforcement.

Tags
Courts / Law Hillsborough County Public SchoolsHillsborough County School DistrictHillsborough CountyHillsborough County CommissionTraffic Cameras
Nancy Guan
As WUSF's general assignment reporter, I cover a variety of topics across the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Nancy Guan
Related Stories
  1. Hillsborough issues thousands of violation notices for school zone speeders within weeks
  2. Tampa police postpone school zone speed camera program
  3. Hillsborough school bus cameras will catch drivers who pass illegally during stops
  4. As speed cameras spread to more states, so does the backlash from drivers
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe