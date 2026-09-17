More than 150,000 violations issued in Hillsborough school speed zones

A total of 154,262 notices of violation were given out between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026 to drivers who were caught speeding in Hillsborough's school speed zones.

Each violation results in a $100 fine.

Drivers can contest their citations, but if they're found liable, additional penalties can apply.

About 788 hearings were scheduled to contest violations. Most (619) were upheld.

Revenue collected from school speed zone violations totaled about $10.3 million.

The money will be split between state and county agencies, and the camera vendor RedSpeed.



Public Safety Initiative: $4,030,494.00

Florida Department of Revenue: $2,066,920.00

FDLE Training: $310,038.00

County School District: $1,240,152.00

Crossing Guard Program: $516,730.00

RedSpeed (Vendor): $2,170,266.00

Multiple cameras are set up around a number of schools in Hillsborough County. A list of cameras can be found on the county website.

The cameras operate throughout the school day, which can vary depending on each school. Speed limits range between 15-20 mph during school hours.

Drivers are cited if they are speeding more than 10 mph over the limit. Initial violations do not have an impact on insurance and points aren't issued against licenses either.

However, failing to take action either by payment or appealing the violation could result in a uniform traffic citation, which could lead to additional fines and a conviction on record.

"Operation Safe Passage," which launched with a trial period in 2024, aims to raise awareness about traffic safety and protect kids from speeders through speed zone cameras.

Thousands of traffic citations were issued within the first few weeks of the 2025-2026 school year.

The program has received backlash from community members, with some accusing the county of using it as a cash grab.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister also came under scrutiny when the private vendor RedSpeed donated $10,000 to his political committee after receiving a government contract, reported Creative Loafing.

School speed zone cameras are separate from the county's red light cameras, which is also operated by RedSpeed.

About 22,000 notices of violation was issued related to red light camera enforcement.