Lee County, Cape Coral and Fort Myers Beach retain flood insurance discounts

Tens of thousands of federal flood insurance policy holders in Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach and unincorporated Lee County will continue to get steep discounts on its premiums, the city of Cape Coral and Lee's government announced Friday.

The news comes after many back-and-forths between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local leaders regarding if the governments have done enough to ensure people rebuilding after Hurricane Ian are taking all the necessary steps to avoid future flood claims.

Residents in Bonita Springs and Estero should be hearing of FEMAs decision any time now.

In the Cape alone, this decision by FEMA represents between $7 to $8 million in savings. In unincorporated Lee, the discounts represent a $10 million savings.

This is a developing story, check later on WGCU.org.

