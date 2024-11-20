Statewide agricultural losses after Helene are estimated to be at least $40 million

Florida’s agriculture industry suffered losses of at least $40 million from Hurricane Helene.

That number could go as high as $162 million, according to a preliminary report from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).

Institute director Christa Court said some types of land were affected worse than others.

“There’s nearly 6.1 million acres [affected], most of that being that grazing land," she said, "but a significant amount of field and row crops as well."

UF/IFAS is currently providing ranges on potential production losses because final numbers are still uncertain and are being pursued, Court said.

Even in the worst case scenario, Florida's embattled citrus crop will be the least affected segment with a maximum loss of $4.26 million.

Losses in livestock and animal production from Helene were estimated to be between $11.79 million and $44.4 million.

But field and row crops led the list with estimated losses between $12.76 million and $48.16 million in damages. The report states that was "due to strong wind that bent, lodged, or completely flattened crop stalks, reducing yield and quality."

About 18,000 acres of agricultural areas experienced what the report called high intensity weather conditions.

"We compile an index out of information on wind, precipitation and flooding," Court explained. "The higher levels of that index, between 10 and 15, are considered high intensity weather conditions."

Helene made landfall as a major storm in Taylor County Sept. 26.

Court said that some farmers may have avoided additional devastating losses from Helene, but only because they had not yet replanted after Debby, which made landfall in Taylor County just eight weeks earlier.

UF/IFAS said Debby led to an estimated $93.7 million to $263.2 million in losses.

Court said that the state’s agricultural system has seen billion dollar losses from past storms.

"That typically occurs when we have a storm that impacts the entire peninsula, or the entire state."

She added that in past storms with that impact level, up to 66 out of Florida's 67 counties were affected.

Since data on final losses is contingent on factors like growing seasons, Court said they will wait until the end of harvesting time for final numbers.

"The season is different for every crop, so I would say probably in the first quarter of 2025 is when we'll pull the data again to get a final report out."

UF/IFAS is currently gauging preliminary agricultural impacts from Hurricane Milton, and finalizing the report for Hurricane Debby.

While the institute’s surveying methods don’t account for losses in things like stored harvested products and infrastructure, some respondents reported damage to tractors, barns, feed grain, and more.