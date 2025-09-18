Moffitt Cancer Center plans to build 200-room hotel on North Tampa campus

A new $84 million hotel planned for Moffitt Cancer Center’s McKinley campus in North Tampa will give patients, families and visiting doctors a place to stay close to the hospital.

The 200-room property, announced Thursday by Moffitt and Tampa-based Mainsail Lodging & Development, is expected to open in summer 2028.

The project aims to meet a longstanding need for lodging near Moffitt, which draws patients from all 50 states and more than 130 countries. The cancer center generates about 68,000 hotel room nights a year in the Tampa Bay area, and the new hotel is projected to handle nearly half that demand, according to a Moffitt news release.

Plans call for modern guest rooms, flexible meeting and event space, a restaurant and bar, and a fitness center, according to Moffitt.

“Moffitt is dedicated to providing world-class cancer care, and that commitment extends to the well-being of our patients, families and the many medical professionals who collaborate with us,” Sabi Singh, Moffitt’s chief operating officer, said in the release.

“By partnering with Mainsail, we are ensuring that those traveling to Tampa for treatment, research and care delivery will have access to high-quality, welcoming accommodations close to our campus," Singh continued.

Mainsail's reputation has been built on distinctive hotels, many affiliated with Marriott’s Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio. The company also developed Innovation Hotel in Naples, a property designed for visitors to medical device maker Arthrex.

Mainsail founder and president Joe Collier said the new Tampa hotel will serve Moffitt’s mission and contribute to the city’s growing profile as a hub for health care and hospitality.

The project comes as Moffitt pursues major growth across the region, including development of its 775-acre Speros campus in Pasco County.

