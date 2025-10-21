© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

It’s meow or never as Hillsborough cat shelter is at more than 600% capacity

WUSF | By Emma Brisk
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Four orange and white kittens laying down in a white box.
Emma Brisk
/
WUSF
These four nine-week-old kittens were disrupted from their post-lunch nap.

Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center is at record-breaking capacity for cats and needs your help.

A local shelter needs your help, as it is overflowing with furry friends who need forever homes.

Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center (PRC) is at record-breaking capacity for cats, and officials are urging the public to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer to help relieve the strain.

The shelter is designed to hold 56 cats, but is housing 352 as of Thursday – 628% over capacity.

Senior Program Coordinator Lauren Marshall hopes people who don’t plan on adopting will come in to visit the animals and fall in love with them.

“I’ve had people come in just to look and then take home a dog, take home a cat,” said Marshall.

If you can’t take a cat or dog home long-term, you can foster one.

“Take one for two weeks, three weeks, that opens up a kennel space for a stray coming from outside,” said Marshall.

Woman with glasses holding a grey cat next to face
Emma Brisk
/
WUSF
Lauren Marshall getting cozy with Slots

The county-operated shelter is the only open-admissions facility in Hillsborough. They cannot turn away any animal brought to their doors, regardless of health condition, age, size or breed.

The overflowing cat population comes from stray drop-offs, owners surrendering kittens and hoarding cases. In one such event last month, the shelter took in 60 cats from a single home.

“We still have over 40 of them here,” said Marshall, who is allergic to cats herself. “They are friendly, they might be shy and shut down, but they like people interaction.”

The center has a “Working Cats” initiative that allows cats who may not thrive indoors to be adopted out for free or at reduced cost to outdoor environments where they can serve as natural mousers.

PRC houses dogs as well, which are at 140% capacity. If you can’t adopt, their “Adventure Tails” program allows you to take a dog out for a day of fun.

“Take them to a park downtown, to the Riverwalk, to go get a pup cup,” said Marshall.

The center’s adoption fees are waived through the rest of October.

You can visit the PRC Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619. To see adoptable animals with their medical and behavioral records, visit Adopt a Dog or Cat | Hillsborough County, FL.

Slots meowing at the camera
1 of 5  — hills-cats-10-20-25-EB.jpg
Slot meowing at the camera
Emma Brisk / WUSF
Black kitten with large ears stepping towards camera.
2 of 5  — hills-cats-10-20-25-EB.jpg
Blackjack stretching after a nap.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
Grey and white kitten curled up in a ball asleep behind cage bars.
3 of 5  — hills-cats-10-20-25-EB.jpg
Darwin taking a nap.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
Black kitten squinting behind metal bars
4 of 5  — hills-cats-10-20-25-EB.jpg
Miss Meliss getting sleepy.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
White, green, blue, and orange boxes with cats inside shelter.
5 of 5  — hills-cats-10-20-25-EB.jpg
This room is supposed to hold 56 cats and now holds over 350.
Emma Brisk / WUSF

Tags
Economy / Business CatsAnimal Shelterspet adoptionhomeless petsHillsborough
Emma Brisk
Emma Brisk is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Emma Brisk
Related Stories
  1. A Furry Feline Welcome From A Cat Cafe
  2. Pet adoptions are not keeping pace with the number of animals coming in
  3. It's The Dog Days Of Summer, Again, For This Tampa-Area Cross-Country Team
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now