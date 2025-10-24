Tampa City Council approves building 250-foot-tall Ferris wheel

Tampa's downtown skyline will soon have a new attraction — a 250-foot-tall Ferris wheel.

In a 4-2 vote, the city council approved plans on Thursday for an observation wheel coined "Tampa WOW!" It will rise along downtown Tampa's waterfront to offer panoramic views of the city.

Developer Tony Miller said that the vote marks a step forward in creating something new and special for the city.

"We’re deeply appreciative of the council members who share in the vision that this will be a strong, family-friendly attraction for the neighborhood," Miller said. "Tampa WOW! is about creating memories and giving people the chance to see our beautiful city from an entirely new perspective — and experience downtown like never before.”

The council's vote clears the way for site preparations to begin in the coming weeks, according to a release. The attraction will be in the Channel District, just north of The Florida Aquarium. It will feature "state-of-the-art, climate-controlled gondolas designed for comfort and accessibility."

Each ride will be around 20 to 30 minutes, so you can see views of downtown, the port and the bay.

There will also be food and drink concessions at the base of the wheel and luggage storage for cruise passengers.

The wheel will also be a short walk from nearby attractions like the aquarium, Benchmark International Arena, Water Street Tampa, the convention center and cruise terminals.

President and CEO of the Florida Aquarium, Roger Germann, said downtown Tampa is continuing to evolve into a "world-class destination for families."

“With Tampa WOW! located next to the Aquarium, the first-class observation wheel will offer an additional way to inspire wonder, create memories, and keep people visiting and enjoying our great city," Germann said.

Tampa WOW! is expected to open in late 2026, according to a release.

Council member Alan Clementine said there could be benefits when it comes to an economic development standpoint and creating more jobs. In addition, he said the aerial imagery of downtown Tampa will be even stronger because of it.

But council member Bill Carlson brought up concerns about how this will affect the adjacent aquarium, with residents also wondering about parking issues. He said he believes it may hurt the aquarium's business in the long run.

He also brought up how, from a marketing and growth perspective, you want to have components that are uniquely Tampa.

"I think when you're trying to decide which city to go to and the experiences in it, you want it to be different. And a lot of cities have these wheels," he said.

Carlson and fellow council member Lynn Hurtak voted against the proposal.

Tampa WOW! is anticipated to open to the public in late 2026. It represents a $20 million private investment requiring no taxpayer funding, according to a release.

Tampa officials say Tampa WOW! will pay the city $75,000 or a percentage of annual revenues, whichever is larger.

You can listen to the full council discussion on the topic starting at 20:25 in the video below.