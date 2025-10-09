© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Clearwater Ferry service to Dunedin is back in operation

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 9, 2025 at 7:35 AM EDT
A boat with a white sign that says Clearwater Ferry on the side is passing under a bridge
A year after it was suspended due to last year's hurricanes, Clearwater Ferry service to Dunedin resumed on Oct. 9, 2025.

It was suspended following marina damage during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A year after it was suspended due to last year's hurricanes, Clearwater Ferry service to Dunedin resumed Thursday.

Service to Dunedin was halted after the landing at the Clearwater marina was damaged during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Through a partnership between the city of Clearwater and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, marina staff constructed a temporary landing that will allow the service to continue.

"This expansion of the Clearwater Ferry into Dunedin is more than a new transit option, it's a direct investment in the resilience of our community and the strength of our regional connections," PSTA CEO Brad Miller said in a news release.

The ferry will depart from Dunedin Marina every two hours from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the last boat departing at 6 p.m. The route will take the ferry from Dunedin Marina to downtown Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, then back to downtown Clearwater and returning to Dunedin.
