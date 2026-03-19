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Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Feeding Tampa Bay helps TSA staff affected by shutdown, while need increases community-wide

WUSF | By Ricardo Cuomo
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Lines of people waiting in airport check-in lines, with signs directing them where to go.
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
Lines of travelers waiting through check-in and baggage claim at St. Pete-Clearwater International airport.

Feeding Tampa Bay has partnered with local airports to support TSA employees while they're not getting paid. But organization officials are also seeing significant need from the broader Tampa Bay community.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees just missed their first full paycheck as a freeze in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding has resulted in a partial government shutdown.

Because of that, hundreds of TSA workers have resigned and many more are calling out sick. As a result, waiting times have increased dramatically during the spring break travel period at major airports in places like Atlanta, New Orleans and Houston.

At local airports, security employees continue to work despite not being paid.

“We’re very fortunate our TSA staff is widely complimented and respected,” St. Pete-Clearwater International communications director Michele Routh said. “They’re still showing up on time and ready to work.”

And airports like St. Pete-Clearwater and Tampa International are trying to help that staff by partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay.

The organization provides food assistance, as well as financial advice and medical help, in ten counties across West Central Florida.

Routh said that support is critical.

“They have been instrumental in the help,” she said. “They give us all sorts of resource information for TSA employees to go to grocery shop, if they need assistance for paying bills, mortgage, utilities. They have many resources for them.”

But Feeding Tampa Bay officials said the demand is not limited to airport staff.

Lorena Hardwick, the organization’s Chief External Affairs Director, said the broader Tampa Bay community has been equally affected by rising costs.

“Gas prices are up. Food prices continue to be elevated. There isn't going to be a time where these prices are going to start going down,” she said. “So we definitely have seen an influx of more families coming through and seeking assistance.”

And while the organization will continue to support the community, internal concerns have arisen about sustainability.

“Nonprofits can't do it all, and we can't do it all alone,” Hardwick said. “At the end of the day, we are doing everything within our capacity to ensure that, if someone comes to our door, that we have the resources we need.”

If you’re able to donate, Feeding Tampa Bay takes monetary and non-cash gifts. More information on how to donate is on their website.

And if you’re in need, the organization has food pantries in ten counties across West Central Florida, as well as mobile pantries for those unable to travel.

You can find pantries near you and other ways to find help on Feeding Tampa Bay’s website.
Tags
Economy / Business Feeding Tampa BayTransportation Security AdministrationFood BanksGovernment Shutdown
Ricardo Cuomo
Ricardo Cuomo is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Ricardo Cuomo
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