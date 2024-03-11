A stranded whale in Venice likely will be a recovery; high wind and surf stall efforts

Venice police and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office units on Sunday assisted Mote Marine Laboratory staff with a beached sperm whale off the coast of Venice.

Venice Police Department / WGCU A 50 to 70-foot-long sperm whale stranded along the beach at Service Club Park. Police, officials from Mote Martine and FWC were assessing the situation.

Don Hubbard / Via Venice Police Department A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park near Venice on Sunday.

The 70-feet-long whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park.

Access to the Service Club Park beach was restricted for a large part of the day. Assessment and related efforts were on-going since mid-morning.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission said that water conditions were too dangerous to approach the whale by boat to attempt to give the animal a sedative. The whale is estimated to be approximately 50,000-70,000 pounds.

Another assessment was made at low tide, shortly after 7 Sunday night.

Due to high winds and surf, FWC biologists determined that a response Monday with weather conditions more favorable would be the best option.

As of Sunday evening, the whale was still alive, but had labored breathing.

Venice police also said that it appears the situation will likely be a recovery effort as nature takes its course.

Venice police asked all vessels to stay out of the whale's area and the immediate vicinity of the whale is restricted until further notice. There will be police presence at the beach overnight into Monday.

