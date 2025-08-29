© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
13th Florida panther death reported for 2025. A vehicle collision is suspected

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:36 AM EDT
Florida panther
Carlton Ward, Jr.
/
The Nature Conservancy of Florida
Wildlife officials encourage motorists to observe posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, where the endangered cats are known to cross.

The remains of a 2-year-old female panther were found in rural Hendry County.

The remains of a 2-year-old female Florida panther were found Thursday in rural Hendry County, and wildlife officials suspect the cause of death was a vehicle collision.

It was the 13th recorded panther death this year, all but one blamed on vehicle collisions, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The panther was found on Keri Road, 2.5 miles west of Twin Mills Grade.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers, officials said.

The FWC encourages motorists to observe posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, where the endangered cats are known to cross. The zones are found in several counties across South Florida.

The zones protect the panthers as well as motorists from injury or death, officials said.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).


