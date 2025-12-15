Osceola connector highway approved despite concern over Florida Wildlife Corridor

The Central Florida Expressway Authority approved its preferred route and roadway options Thursday for a proposed $2.54 billion toll road through Osceola County connecting Poinciana Parkway to Florida's Turnpike.

The six-lane, 15-mile Southport Connector Expressway would lessen traffic congestion for Poinciana, improve connectivity and encourage growth. The toll road would travel in the median along Cypress Parkway, then continue eastward south of Lake Toho to the turnpike.

While approved, the plan continues to raise environmental concern because it will cross the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a network of protected lands ensuring connected habitats for the state's wildlife.

The authority's vote followed a Project Development and Environment Study that began in 2020.

Expressway authority director of transportation planning, Will Hawthorne, said the plan rivals projects like I-4 Ultimate and Wekiva Parkway.

I‑4 Ultimate, completed in 2022, rebuilt 21 miles of the interstate through Orlando with express lanes, and the Wekiva Parkway was the final segment of an Orlando beltway completed in 2024.

"With your approval," Hawthorne told the board, "the Southport Connector Expressway preferred alternative will mark a major milestone, opening the door to potential next steps needed to deliver this critically improved, important regional transportation facility."

It would be a third option for getting in and out of Poinciana, he said.

"An example of what a third option brings is the hypothetical trip between Poinciana and the [Orlando International] Airport could be reduced as much as 50% in travel time. So it's significant."

Illustration / CFX / CFX Portions of the expressway would be elevated, including a section in the Reedy Creek area, where animals could pass underneath it.

The board is moving forward with the plan, although there's a shortfall in anticipated funding. Tolls would cover only 29% of the overall costs. Authority guidelines call for at least 50 percent.

Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington says he'd like to keep working with staff, to look for partnerships and "phasing opportunities" to get that percentage a little higher.

"This is a project that's been discussed in Osceola County my entire life, and this is the closest it's ever come to reality," he said.

To address wildlife concerns, some portions of the road will be elevated, allowing animals to pass underneath.

In addition, the Nature Conservancy of Florida, which owns and manages the Disney preserve, has voiced concern the road could affect how the 11,000-acre area is maintained.

Board member and Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks said the plan protects the wildlife corridor.

"So obviously, the encouragement is to keep working with the professionals that are focused on the wildlife corridor and making this the most conservation minded road project possible," Parks said.

