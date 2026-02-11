© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida State Parks offering free admission to celebrate George Washington's birthday

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:53 AM EST
woman paddleboarding on a river
PaddleAdventurer.com
/
Courtesy
Some of the bridges and paths at Hillsborough River State Park were out of commission for months after last year's hurricanes

You can get in for free from Friday through Monday.

Florida State Parks are waiving admission this weekend in honor of President George Washington's birthday and to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

The free admission will be for day-use only on Friday through Monday, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The waiver excludes the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park. Other fees, including overnight accommodations, special events, concessions and rentals from park vendors, remain in effect.

A few parks around the greater Tampa Bay region include Hillsborough River State Park, Honeymoon Island State Park, Caladesi Island State Park, Anclote Key Preserve State Park, Alafia River State Park, Little Manatee River State Park, Cockroach Bay Preserve State Park, Terra Ceia Preserve State Park.

Washington, the nation's first president, was born Feb. 22, 1732. The federal government observes Presidents Day this Monday as well.

Florida Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert said the parks provide connections to people and events that shaped the country.

"As the nation reflects on 250 years of independence, Florida State Parks invite visitors to experience history not just exhibits, but through the landscapes themselves," Lambert said in a news release.

According to the release, British West Florida was sometimes described as the "14th colony." Some Revolutionary War-era connections at state parks include:

  • Big Talbot Island State Park and Fort George Island Cultural State Park: Plantations here produced indigo and sea island cotton to support the British cause.
  • Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park: This frontier trading post handled commerce between Native Americans and British settlers.
  • Tomoka State Park: This is the site of a British indigo plantation along the Tomoka River.
  • San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park: Control of the fort shifted during periods of British rule.
  • Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park, Amelia Island State Park and Fort Clinch State Park: These were connected to small military conflicts and border tensions with Georgia.

To find the park closest to you, visit the Florida State Parks website.

Environment Florida State Parks
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
