Florida State Parks offering free admission to celebrate George Washington's birthday

Florida State Parks are waiving admission this weekend in honor of President George Washington's birthday and to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

The free admission will be for day-use only on Friday through Monday, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The waiver excludes the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park. Other fees, including overnight accommodations, special events, concessions and rentals from park vendors, remain in effect.

A few parks around the greater Tampa Bay region include Hillsborough River State Park, Honeymoon Island State Park, Caladesi Island State Park, Anclote Key Preserve State Park, Alafia River State Park, Little Manatee River State Park, Cockroach Bay Preserve State Park, Terra Ceia Preserve State Park.

Washington, the nation's first president, was born Feb. 22, 1732. The federal government observes Presidents Day this Monday as well.

Florida Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert said the parks provide connections to people and events that shaped the country.

"As the nation reflects on 250 years of independence, Florida State Parks invite visitors to experience history not just exhibits, but through the landscapes themselves," Lambert said in a news release.

According to the release, British West Florida was sometimes described as the "14th colony." Some Revolutionary War-era connections at state parks include:



Big Talbot Island State Park and Fort George Island Cultural State Park : Plantations here produced indigo and sea island cotton to support the British cause.

and : Plantations here produced indigo and sea island cotton to support the British cause. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park: This frontier trading post handled commerce between Native Americans and British settlers.

This frontier trading post handled commerce between Native Americans and British settlers. Tomoka State Park: This is the site of a British indigo plantation along the Tomoka River.

This is the site of a British indigo plantation along the Tomoka River. San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park: Control of the fort shifted during periods of British rule.

Control of the fort shifted during periods of British rule. Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park, Amelia Island State Park and Fort Clinch State Park: These were connected to small military conflicts and border tensions with Georgia.

To find the park closest to you, visit the Florida State Parks website.