Why you should double-check your batteries before throwing them in the trash

Nearly everything uses batteries: A laptop, keyboards, speakers, shoes with LED lights, E-vapes — you name it.

But what type of battery you're using matters.

Alkaline, single-use batteries can be thrown in the trash. But throwing away a lithium battery can spark fires that water can't put out.

This has caused problems in Hillsborough County with garbage collection. Some trucks have been destroyed by fires started by lithium batteries.

Daniel Gallagher with Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management said he understands most people don't think about batteries every day.

"There's a lot of different kinds, and there's a lot of different chemistries," Gallagher said. "You have nickel metal hydride, lithium ion, zinc carbon, and this all probably sounds really confusing."

It's a lot of big words. But if it doesn't say alkaline on your battery, you should treat it as if it cannot be put in the trash.

The problem isn't exclusive to Hillsborough County, but Gallagher said they've had over 30 truck fires in the past three years. They call it "hot loads."

"Last year alone had 14, so last year I had almost the two previous years combined. So it's increasing, and can you imagine being that truck driver and seeing smoke come out the back of your truck? I mean, how scary and traumatic," Gallagher said.

And these battery mistakes create a pretty hefty cost. He said the trucks cost half a million dollars, and of course, "the life of the driver is incalculable."

"It's something we want to protect and educate about, because we want people to come to work safely. We want them to enjoy their jobs and get home to their families, Gallagher said. "These are members of your community, these are your neighbors, these salvage workers, these sorters at the recycling facility, the operators bearing trash at the landfill, the drivers that are carrying your trash every single week, just want to make it home and just do their job and support the community."

But what's the best way to dispose of these batteries?

Well, if you have your device and battery and you're ready to dispose of it, Hillsborough County offers free drop-off for all residents.

It applies whether you live in the city of Tampa, unincorporated Hillsborough County, or in a single-family home or an apartment. You can go to their five drop-off locations. All you have to do is show your photo ID, and they'll package the battery for you.

Sky Lebron / WUSF

Where to drop off batteries in Hillsborough County

The hours to drop off lithium batteries in the county are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are the locations:



Alderman's Ford Solid Waste Facility - 9402 County Road, Plant City

Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility - 6209 County Road 579, Seffner

Northwest County Solid Waste Facility - 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

South County Solid Waste Facility - 13000 US Hwy 41, Gibsonton

Wimauma Solid Waste Facility - 16180 W. Lake Drive, Wimauma

And if you're wrestling in your head about whether these drop-off locations are worth the hassle, Gallagher said one little battery makes a difference.

"So I really, really plead with residents that you are saving lives, you're preventing fires, you're preventing destruction of property, and every time there's a fire, there's a cost to that," Gallagher said. "And that cost gets passed on to the community in some way or another, whether it's a member of your community or it's actual dollar bills. One little battery, you are making a difference. I promise you, you're making a difference."

And when asked if this type of work makes him an alkaline battery fan, Gallagher said, "You definitely have an appreciation for the non-hazardous batteries."

It's almost like he might have alkaline battery T-shirts or a tattoo or something for it.

"You can't see it, but yes," he said with a chuckle about showing off his fandom.

Guessing he means a tattoo, maybe.

Click here for more information on battery disposal.

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