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What Palmetto Bay recovery could mean for the Manatee River and Tampa Bay

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Man in long white shirt and white cap on a boat smiling at the camera with blue water surrounding him.
Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency
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Courtesy
Ernesto Lasso de la Vega monitoring Palmetto Bay's recovery.

While there are early signs of restoration, an invasive bivalve has also shown up.

Manatee River was once known as "Oyster River" before developers removed the reefs in the 1950s for paving and building material.

As the filter feeders were taken out, more people continued moving in to the surrounding cities of Bradenton and Palmetto — that has increased runoff pollution and lowered water quality for the river over the years.

Clusters of oysters in yellowish water.
Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency
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Courtesy
Oyster growth on reef balls in Palmetto Bay.

"Now we have a huge amount of water, fresh water with pollutants, nutrients that are stimulating algae, providing more particles. Bacteria is also added now to this equation,” marine biologist Ernesto Lasso de la Vega said.

The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency contracted him to monitor the progress of a restoration effort in Palmetto Bay, an estuarine pocket of Manatee River, which flows into Lower Tampa Bay.

The agency installed hundreds of reef balls: concrete domes of various sizes and holes to encourage oyster growth.

To the left, gray dome example with holes showing it's 2 feet 9 inches tall, 4 feet wide with 1 foot holes. To the right actual dome underwater with lots of oysters attached.
Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency
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Courtesy
Dimensions of a reef ball with catalogued marine life growth.

The project is showing shows some early signs of recovery.

"It took almost a year and a half, maybe a year, just for the initial creatures like sponges, tunicates, barnacles, and even oysters to start attaching to these to these reef balls,” said Lasso de la Vega.

ALSO READ: Oysters return to Apalachicola, reviving hope for Florida harvesters

He’s already observed two-inch oysters on the reef domes, which will soon produce baby oysters.

Adult oysters can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, each, while providing habitats for hundreds of other marine species.

Black and white striped fish swimming through holes in a concrete structure underwater.
Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency contracted
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Courtesy
Fish swimming through a barnacle-filled reef ball showing early signs of progress for a Palmetto Bay recovery project.

More fish and crabs have also been catalogued around the reef balls.

But so have an invasive species called Asian green mussels.

They were first discovered in Tampa Bay back in 1999 and have since spread down to Southwest Florida.

Lasso de la Vega said while previous research shows they could alter the ecosystem by smothering oyster populations, he's more hopeful for Palmetto Bay.

"The oysters keep attaching to the mussels, and they're growing. So, in other words, they're going to overwhelm these green muscles, and there's going to be a competition. And I ... I'm betting on the oysters,” he said chuckling.

Gray bivalves with a blue-green outline at the mouth surrounded by oysters and barnacles.
Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency
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Courtesy
Invasive Asian green mussels have been growing on the oyster reef ball restoration project in Palmetto Bay, but scientists are using it as an opportunity to observe if the oysters will overtake the invasion.

For now, they’re counting the mussels and watching how the two filter feeders interact with each other.

Lasso de la Vega plans to let nature do its thing and just observe the battle for now.

The scientist said, overall, it could take a year or so for substantial data to come out for the Palmetto Bay restoration initiative.
Tags
Environment Tampa BayManatee RiverPalmettoBradentonOyster ReefOysters
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
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