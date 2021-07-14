CDC: U.S. Overdose Deaths Hit Record 93,000 In Pandemic Last Year

Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governmentestimate released Wednesday eclipses the 72,000 drug overdose deaths in 2019 and amounts to a 29% increase.

Experts say lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get.

Prescription painkillers once drove the opioid epidemic in the U.S. But now it is fentanyl, a dangerously powerful opioid.

Overdose deaths in 2020 are just one facet of what was overall the deadliest year in U.S. history, with about 378,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed death certificates to come up with the estimate for 2020 drug overdose deaths. The estimate of over 93,000 overdose deaths translates to an average of more than 250 deaths each day, or roughly 11 every hour.

The CDC reported that in 2020 drug overdoses increased in all but two states, New Hampshire and South Dakota.

