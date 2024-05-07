© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Jacksonville-based Baptist Health agrees to $1.5 million settlement

Health News Florida | By Dan Scanlan - WJCT
Published May 7, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
This is an aerial view of the Baptist Health System main campus in Jacksonville, with the Baptist Health Foundation, Wolfson Children's Hospital, Baptist Medical Center and Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Wikipedia
Prosecutors alleged that subsidiaries provided discounts of up to 50% or more on patient cost-sharing obligations for certain categories of Medicare beneficiaries from 2016 to 2022.

Baptist Health System will pay $1.5 million to settle allegations involving discounts offered to some Medicare beneficiaries.

The health system, based in Jacksonville, led its subsidiaries to offer discounts to patients to induce them to buy services reimbursed by federal health care programs or for referrals to those services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors alleged that Baptist Health subsidiaries provided discounts of up to 50% or more on patient cost-sharing obligations for certain categories of Medicare beneficiaries from Jan. 1, 2016, through Aug. 15, 2022.

The actions violated the False Claims Act, prosecutors said.

The Justice Department said Baptist reported the potential violations to the federal government in 2022, then stopped the discount policies.

“Baptist Health cooperated with the government’s investigation and took remedial measures, including discontinuing its discount policy, conducting an internal compliance review and providing the United States with a detailed disclosure statement and other supplemental information to assist the United States in its investigation,” the U.S. attorney said in a news release.

The settlement is not an “admission of liability” by the hospital system, the news release said.

Dan Scanlan - WJCT
