Watch: How to tell a good nursing home from a bad one

Health News Florida | By Jordan Rau - KFF Health News
Published September 3, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Illustrations by Oona Tempest
KFF Health News
Illustrations by Oona Tempest

The process can be daunting. Many facilities are understaffed and the worker shortages have gotten worse since the pandemic. This video offers tips on what to look for.

Finding a nursing home for yourself or a parent can be daunting. Many facilities are understaffed and the worker shortages have gotten worse since the start of the pandemic.

In this video, KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau shares tips about finding nearby homes, evaluating staffing levels, what to look for when visiting, and more.

Find additional resources here.

Tips on Finding a Good Nursing Home


Videographer: Francis Ying

Illustrator: Oona Tempest
Jordan Rau - KFF Health News
