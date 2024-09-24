Online portal helps some Florida parents enroll kids in free swim lessons

Some Central Florida parents can get vouchers for free swim lessons for kids starting Monday, September 23 as a statewide program rolls out.

Under a Florida law that took effect July 1, the vouchers are available for families with kids aged four years old or younger, and that have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said the voucher portal online is now live, with the goal of saving kids lives.

“Unfortunately, this year so far, 82 children have tragically lost their lives. And so for those of us that serve in capacities of leadership and those that are in the legislature, they understand that we're constantly looking at ways to prevent those tragedies, because that's 82 families ripped apart by something that is totally preventable,” said Nuñez.

Nuñez said studies show swimming lessons can prevent 88 percent of accidental drownings, as kids learn the basics of what to do around water, including how to respond in case of accidentally falling or being pushed in.

Interested families can apply for vouchers online at watersmartfl.com. Families will need to provide proof of income, proof of Florida residence, along with the child’s date of birth.

“The application really is simple. It should take no more than a couple of minutes, and it can save lives,” said Nuñez.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drowning is the number one cause of death for kids between the ages of one and four years old.

Watch the full press conference where Nuñez talks about preventing drowning deaths here:

Taylor Hatch, the Director of the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities, said these lessons are especially important for kids on the spectrum. Drowning is the number one cause of death for those with an autism diagnosis, according to the Autism Society of Florida.

“This data also illuminates that children with autism are 160 times more likely to be involved in both non fatal and fatal drowning than other neurotypical children, many times, often near that person's home because of the natural draws towards water due to its sensory impacts,” said Hatch.

She said everyone should be able to enjoy and feel safe around the water, and that lessons and practice can make every child, of every ability level, feel more confident.

“When learning a new skill, we know that practice is key, consistently practicing and reiterating those water safety tips and skills,” said Hatch. “Water incidents can happen in a blink of an eye.”

Twenty-three autistic children have drowned in Florida in 2024. Almost a quarter of those drowning deaths were in Central Florida.

Accidental drowning takes only minutes, and can happen not just in pools and other bodies of water like lakes and ponds, but also bathtubs and kiddie play pools where there’s only a few inches of water.

Watch this video to explore a few tips to prevent drowning in kids:

