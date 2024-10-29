© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Dengue continues to spread in Hillsborough and Pasco counties

WUSF | By Mahika Kukday
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A man in protective gear driving something similar to a red all-terrain-vehicle is pictured in a swampy, muddy area. He's spraying mosquito treatment over the area.
Pasco Country Mosquito Control
/
Courtesy
A Pasco County Mosquito Control technician treating for mosquitoes in an area flooded by tidal surge following Hurricane Helene.

With Hurricane Helene flooding Pasco’s coastline, and Milton dumping over 15 inches of rain on the county’s interior, officials said the situation was especially inviting for Aedes aegypti.

The state’s recent onslaught of warm, wet weather is bringing back the mosquitoes.

And while you might be used to dealing with the tropical bug, now may be a good time to take extra precautions.

“This is one of the most active arbovirus years for the state of Florida that I’ve seen in my 17 plus years in the state mosquito control industry,” said Adriane Rogers, executive director of Pasco County Mosquito Control.

Pasco County Mosquito Control District technician searching for the mosquito species that could potentially spread Dengue Virus during a domestic sweep of the area of concern in Western Pasco.
Pasco County Mosquito Control
/
Courtesy
A technician searches for the mosquito species that could potentially spread dengue during a domestic sweep of an area of concern in western Pasco.

Dengue continues to be a concern for Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Both remain under a mosquito-borne illness alert, and the former reported six of the state’s 50 locally acquired cases this year, according to a Florida Department of Health report.

Rogers said that the year started with drought conditions, causing wildlife to congregate around limited water sources.

“What happens is you get amplification of the viruses,” she said. “The mosquitos are transmitting it to the birds, and then it’s sort of a vicious cycle going on between the animals.”

That means that even before storm conditions started, disease-causing viruses were already highly concentrated in local wildlife.

Then, three hurricanes, starting with Debby, created the perfect conditions for mosquito breeding.

With Hurricane Helene flooding Pasco’s coastline and Milton dumping over 15 inches of rain on the county’s interior, Rogers said the situation was especially inviting for the Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue.

Riverine flooding in Crystal Springs after Hurricane Milton.
Pasco County Mosquito Control
/
Courtesy
River flooding in Crystal Springs after Hurricane Milton increased the abundance of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

“That really likes to breed around people’s homes,” Rogers said. “So, things that are around your property like plant trivets, water barrels, wheel barrows, dog water dishes, things like that, anything that can hold water has the capacity to breed that specific mosquito.”

Hillsborough County reported its fourth locally acquired dengue case in a news release on Friday.

You can view Hillsborough's planned mosquito spraying treatments here.

In addition, seven human cases of West Nile have been reported in Florida this year, and Rogers said eastern equine encephalitis, which affects horses, is also being monitored in Pasco because of increased stagnant floodwater.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, Rogers recommends wearing long-sleeved clothing and using insect repellent containing the active ingredients DEET and Picaridin.

She added, “You want to be cognizant of times during the day that mosquitoes are most active. Typically, we say avoid periods of dawn or dusk.”

Health News Florida DengueFlorida Department of HealthHillsborough CountyPasco CountyMosquito-Borne IllnessMosquito Control
Mahika Kukday
Mahika Kukday is the WUSF Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
