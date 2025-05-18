With fewer out-of-state patients, Florida abortions are down 38% this year

Florida had a reported 13,951 abortions this year as of May 5, down nearly 38 percent from a similar period in 2024, according to new data posted online by the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state had a reported 22,409 abortions during the first four months last year, News Service of Florida reported last May.

The decrease came after a law took effect in May 2024 that prevents most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

While the new data shows decreases in abortions provided to residents across the state, a major drop came in abortions provided to out-of-state residents.

During the first four months of 2024, a reported 1,972 abortions were provided to out-of-state residents; this year, the total for the similar period was 456.

The new data showed 13,863 of the abortions reported this year were in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Another 88 were provided in the second trimester because of fatal fetal abnormalities, "serious" fetal genetic defects, deformities or abnormalities or life-endangering physical conditions of pregnant women.

The state did not report any third-trimester abortions.

