Orlando nonprofit clinic opens Venus Center to address women's health care needs

At a time when nonprofit women's health clinics are facing national challenges, 26Health expanded the services of one of its clinics to address the growing need.

On Saturday, 26Health hosted the grand opening of its Venus Center, an expansion of its downtown Orlando location.

"We did see a need to dedicate a specific place within our facility for reproductive services," said Dr. Luisa Mena, chief medical officer of 26Health. "While we're already known for providing preventive care to families, the Venus Center allows us to provide specialized care for any patients seeking reproductive and gynecological services. This kind of care will address their unique health needs and send a message that everyone deserves focused, compassionate attention."

OB-GYNs across the country are in short supply, with estimates predicting a shortage of nearly 10,000 by 2037, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Adding to that concern, President Donald Trump's signature tax-spending package includes a one-year ban on Medicaid reimbursements to certain nonprofit health care centers that offer abortions, although a federal judge blocked the funding cut in a Monday ruling.

The Venus Center is said to be unaffected by the ban as it does not offer abortions, but it offers a variety of women's services, including breast exams, pap smears, fertility checking, contraception, testing for sexually transmitted infections, as well as treatments for chronic conditions like menopause and polycystic ovarian disease.

The plans for the Venus Center began about six months ago after 26Health identified a growing need for women's medical care.

"We're not able to control what happens in the political world or in any other sector of the industry. However, what we can control is our mission and our vision, which is to bring health care to everyone," Mena said. "To be able to get rid of some of the barriers, and in particular for reproductive health, which has been a barrier here in the community, where patients have to go to specific places. Maybe they're not able to get that transportation, or if they're insured or uninsured."

Mena said that the clinic is also anticipating and prepared to see more uninsured patients.

The president's tax-spending package includes changes to the Affordable Care Act marketplace and Medicaid. As a result, analysts are predicting the uninsured rate will rise. According to the Center for Budget Policy and Priorities , in combination with addtional Medicaid cuts, about 2.4 million Floridians are expected to become uninsured in the next 10 years.

In anticipation of next year's changes, Mena wants residents to know that the clinic is willing to treat everyone equally, whether they're insured or not.

"You're still going to get the care that you need. We do have grants and funding to help with specialized care. We also partner with specialists in the area that we can collaborate with and send patients," Mena said.

The clinic is scheduling appointments online or by phone, but it will also accept walk-ins.

