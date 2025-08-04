Florida lawmakers secure $3.75 million to advance sickle cell treatment

Two Tampa Bay lawmakers have secured nearly $4 million to improve treatment for people with sickle cell disease.

State Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, and state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, are touting state allocations for two major initiatives through the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research.

The money is intended to address a longstanding gap in knowledge about sickle cell-related mortality.

One goal is to encourage autopsies for those who die from the disease. That data will guide treatment, inform public health strategies and strengthen advocacy efforts.

Money is also earmarked to improve transportation access for sickle cell patients. That funding will provide two vans to each of Florida's 15 Sickle Cell Centers of Excellence.

The lawmakers say that will help ensure reliable access to outpatient services statewide.

