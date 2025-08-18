Florida nonprofits concerned about potential end to ACA tax credits

Millette Haas, a Florida resident who is in cancer treatment, is concerned that Affordable Care Act tax credits may be going away.

"Those tax credits saved me total $3,000 out-of-pocket I don't have to pay, and I'm on a fixed income," she said.

People who buy insurance through the federal marketplace could soon see a significant increase in their premiums. That's because COVID-era ACA tax credits are set to expire this year.

Almost 5 million Floridians are enrolled in the ACA, also known as Obamacare. That's the most of any state.

Scott Darius, executive director of Florida Voices for Health, says the tax credits help over 2 million middle-class Floridians afford insurance.

"For people making between 100% and 400% (of the poverty level), what we would generally consider as middle class, for those folks to be able to afford coverage based on some of the premiums that we were seeing. And you know the fact that these folks are earning a very specific amount, depending on your family size, those tax credits were assistance to help pay for your monthly premiums and other out of pocket costs," he said.

Another group, Florida Conservatives for Affordable Healthcare, is also focused on preserving the tax credits.

"When I was in D.C., lobbying, we opposed Obamacare. However, this is a portion of Obamacare that I think the Affordable Care Act that is working," said Brewster Bevis, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Florida, an organization representing state businesses.

Bevis said at an event for Florida Conservatives for Affordable Healthcare that the credits help keep many workers who make too much to qualify for Medicaid on health insurance. If the enhanced credits aren't renewed, he thinks rising costs could mean some people won't be able to afford their plans.

"Your health care right now is where it's at, your premium is where it's at because of this. If this goes away, you're going to see an increased cost in your health insurance. And you know, I think one of the fears for us and others is they're not going to sit there and blame the federal government because they don't know they're on it. They're going to probably blame potentially, their health plan of, oh, you greedy health plans are increasing your costs. Well, that's not the case," he said.

With the enhanced tax credits set to expire, health care companies operating in Florida have already announced projected rate increases. In their justification documents, the credits not being renewed is frequently cited as a reason.

But it won't just impact individuals, but also Florida's hospital system. Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, says programs like the tax credits are important for hospitals, too. She's urging lawmakers to view the tax credits through a pro-business lens.

"How do you help individuals stay employed, be able to afford commercial health insurance that also reimburses health care providers at commercial health insurance rates that is far above what providers like hospitals and physicians get from Medicaid or even Medicare," she said. "Republicans need to look at the federal marketplace as absolutely embodying their philosophy, supporting small businesses, supporting individuals to work, supporting economic mobility."

Haas, the cancer patient, believes politicians in Congress should recognize that letting the credits expire would negatively impact their constituents.

"You're impacting the middle class and all these people that are on healthcare.gov [the ACA website], they're on there because they need help, and we need insurance in this country," she said.

Congress has until the end of the year to renew the tax credits.

Darius isn't optimistic lawmakers will follow the urging of his and other groups.

"It feels like the likeliest vehicle to have gotten this done would have been the "One Big Beautiful Bill," but it didn't. And so, while there are rumblings, I'm not terribly optimistic that this is something that'll happen before the end of the year," he said.

The bill, President Donald Trump's signature tax-and-spend legislation, was signed into law in July.

