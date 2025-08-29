Study highlights the health cost of a hot dog and soda

Baseball, hot dogs and apple pie. Does it get any better?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these American summertime staples aren’t the best for your health — especially when it comes to the humble hot dog.

A study published in Nature Medicine emphasizes that there is no safe amount of processed meat to eat. In fact, nutrition experts say that the habitual eating of processed meat leads to an elevated risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and colorectal cancer.

The cost of eating one hot dog a day is a steep one, equaling an 11% greater risk of Type 2 diabetes and a 7% increased risk of colorectal cancer compared with those who don’t eat any.

The fizzy companion of most processed meat meals is no stranger to health complications, either. Even one 12-ounce soda per day can be linked to an 8% increase in Type 2 diabetes risk.

There are several reasons why these foods are associated with health issues. Sugary beverages and processed meat, which includes bacon, salami and burgers, can increase inflammation, which plays a big part in a variety of chronic diseases.

These foods can also contain trans fatty acids, which reduce your good cholesterol and increase the bad type. This leads to the risk of plaque buildup in your arteries and heart disease.

If you’re worried about avoiding what we’ve come to know as the good stuff, there are plenty of tasty alternative options. Roasted vegetables pack a savory punch, and smoothies heavy on fruit are an easy way to visit some of the most nutrient dense tiers of the food pyramid.

An occasional hot dog won’t be the end of the world, but you might find you miss them less and less.

