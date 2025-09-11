Could synthetic Vitamin B1 help treat early Alzheimer's?

According to the Alzheimer's Association there are at least 580,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's in Florida.

Nationwide, it's estimated approximately 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older have been diagnosed — that translates to more than 7 million people, and that number is only going to grow as our population ages.

A nationwide clinical trial funded by the National Institute of Aging is trying to determine if high doses of a synthetic form of vitamin B1 called benfotiamine might be an effective treatment for mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer's disease.

Also known as thiamine, Vitamin B1 is important for brain health, and it's known that people with Alzheimer's have a thiamine deficiency.

To learn more about the trial, and how it works and who can participate, WGCU's "Gulf Coast Life" speaks with John Huffaker, who is helping to conduct the nationwide trial.

Huffaker is the principal investigator at the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. He holds a doctorate of nursing practice and is board certified as a family nurse practitioner.

The program also talks with Carole Starks, an Alzheimer’s patient taking part in the BenfoTeam study, and her husband and caregiver, Hank.

Click here to learn more about the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida and here to jump straight to information about the BenfoTeam trial.

