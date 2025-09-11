© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Could synthetic Vitamin B1 help treat early Alzheimer's?

WUSF | By Mike Kiniry and Emma Rodriguez - WGCU
Published September 11, 2025 at 11:45 PM EDT
From left: Carole Starks is an Alzheimer’s patient who is taking part in the BenfoTeam study, Hank Starks is her husband and caregiver, and Dr. John Huffaker, is the principal investigator at the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida.
Mike Kiniry
/
WGCU
From left: Carole Starks is an Alzheimer’s patient who is taking part in the BenfoTeam study; Hank Starks is her husband and caregiver; and John Huffaker, is principal investigator at the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida.

Researchers and patients in Florida are part of a nationwide study exploring whether benfotiamine can help treat mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s.

According to the Alzheimer's Association there are at least 580,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's in Florida.

Nationwide, it's estimated approximately 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older have been diagnosed — that translates to more than 7 million people, and that number is only going to grow as our population ages.

A nationwide clinical trial funded by the National Institute of Aging is trying to determine if high doses of a synthetic form of vitamin B1 called benfotiamine might be an effective treatment for mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer's disease.

Also known as thiamine, Vitamin B1 is important for brain health, and it's known that people with Alzheimer's have a thiamine deficiency.

To learn more about the trial, and how it works and who can participate, WGCU's "Gulf Coast Life" speaks with John Huffaker, who is helping to conduct the nationwide trial.

Huffaker is the principal investigator at the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. He holds a doctorate of nursing practice and is board certified as a family nurse practitioner.

The program also talks with Carole Starks, an Alzheimer’s patient taking part in the BenfoTeam study, and her husband and caregiver, Hank.

Click here to learn more about the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida and here to jump straight to information about the BenfoTeam trial.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

