Give it a rest — if you want to make better gym progress

You’ve likely heard this old adage: No pain, no gain. For some committed gym goers, there are no days off when it comes to staying active.

Sure, every day at the gym is an opportunity to build your level of fitness. But if you find yourself increasingly sore without any improvement, or notice your bench presses plateauing, it may be time to reconsider your approach.

It isn’t intuitive, but many of your “gains” happen between workouts. Rest is a necessary period when your body goes about repairing muscle tissue, replenishing energy and resetting your nervous system.

In forgoing recovery, you are more susceptible to burnout and injury. The cumulative stress leads to consequences like fatigue, persistent stiffness, diminished output and even mood disturbances or disrupted sleep.

Think about it: Have you ever tried to run or lift weights after a poor night’s sleep? You likely labored step after step and rep after rep.

A study published in Physiological Reports states that sleep deprivation elevates cortisol levels and reduces muscle protein synthesis. The result? Inefficient tissue repair, delayed muscle growth and more vulnerability to sickness.

Consider a recovery routine to complement your workout regimen. Aim for incorporating both restorative and active recovery into each week. Active recovery involves low-impact movements that help with circulation — think going on a walk or doing yoga. Restorative recovery is all about breathing and giving your nervous system the attention it needs and deserves.

Sometimes the grind needs to halt. Taking the time to care for your fitness journey in its entirety can help ensure its longevity … one rest day at a time.

