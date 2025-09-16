Ladapo tells podcast: 'Goal with the mRNA is for that not to be available to anyone'

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says he does not want mRNA COVID-19 vaccines available in the state.

Appearing on a recent podcast, Ladapo said, “The goal with the mRNA is for that not to be available to anyone, because no one should be using that one,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The podcast, "On Call," is hosted by Houston otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who, like Ladapo, has raised doubts about the effectiveness of the COVID shots, the Times reported.

Ladapo’s remarks come after Florida’s decision to end all vaccine mandates.

Ladapo said the reaction to ending mandates has been “the most intense” of any decision he’s made, blaming public health officials and the media.

He has said all the vaccines will remain available for those who want them.

