Ladapo tells podcast: 'Goal with the mRNA is for that not to be available to anyone'

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:52 AM EDT
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, appears on the podcast, "On Call," hosted by Houston otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden.
YouTube
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, appears on the podcast, "On Call," hosted by Houston otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden.

Speaking with a Houston physician, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says he doesn't want mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says he does not want mRNA COVID-19 vaccines available in the state.

Appearing on a recent podcast, Ladapo said, “The goal with the mRNA is for that not to be available to anyone, because no one should be using that one,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The podcast, "On Call," is hosted by Houston otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who, like Ladapo, has raised doubts about the effectiveness of the COVID shots, the Times reported.

Ladapo’s remarks come after Florida’s decision to end all vaccine mandates.

Ladapo said the reaction to ending mandates has been “the most intense” of any decision he’s made, blaming public health officials and the media.

He has said all the vaccines will remain available for those who want them.

Click here to read the entire story in the Tampa Bay Times.

Rick Mayer
I'm the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
