Fact Brief: Are 40% of cancer cases preventable through lifestyle changes?

Yes.

A 2024 study shows that about 40% of cancer cases might be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle choices.

The study found that four in 10 cancer cases and half of all cancer-related deaths for adults over 30 could have been linked to risk factors including cigarette smoking, consuming alcohol, diet, excess body weight, sun exposure and physical inactivity.

Cigarette smoking was the biggest risk factor, accounting for roughly 20% of all cancer cases and 30% of deaths.

Excess body weight was the second largest risk factor at 7.6%, followed by alcohol consumption (5.4%), UV radiation exposure (4.6%) and physical inactivity (3.1%).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cited this statistic in a September speech touting the work of The Florida Cancer Innovation Fund.

— Clinton Engelberger

Does the smell of dead marine life at the beach mean red tide is present?

No.

Many smells may remind beachgoers of the stench of red tide, but that doesn’t always mean its present in the water.

The toxin produced by the organism that causes red tide, Karenia brevis, kills fish and other marine life, leading to an undeniable funk. But the most reliable indicators of red tide are health-related symptoms directly caused by swimming in affected waters, including coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, sore throat or skin irritation.

The smell of dead marine life or decaying seaweed alone isn’t an indicator of red tide.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County collects weekly water samples from 16 public beaches to test for red tide and other bacteria. As of Sept. 8, no red tide was detected in any local beach waters.

Beachgoers can check the results online to determine whether any strong odors are from red tide.

— Clinton Engelberger