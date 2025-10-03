© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Planned Parenthood will offer free breast exams and cervical screenings across Florida

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:15 AM EDT
Evergreen Planned Parenthood Health Center imagery. Content was captured at the Spokane, WA health center in Spring/Summer 2024. Various scenes including exam room patient/provider interactions, hallways, nurse station, front desk/lobby/waiting area, recovery room, admin spaces, call center, telehealth, sex education, offices, exteriors, and portraits. Talent features real Planned Parenthood employees, volunteers, patient advocates, AND paid actors. Images may be used in various materials for comms, social, media, or fundraising, purposes. c3/c4 joint production
JESSICA FOLEY

They'll be on Monday. This year marks the first time Planned Parenthood has made its free screening day, called the Pink Project, a statewide event.

Planned Parenthood locations across Florida are offering free breast exams and cervical screenings on Monday, Oct. 6, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event is for one day only, at 13 Planned Parenthood locations across the state, including Tampa, Lakeland and Sarasota.

It is designed to encourage anyone who may have put off their health screenings for any reason — whether because of costs, lack of insurance, or otherwise — to come get checked out for free.

"Especially in Florida, when we've had so many restrictions and barriers to care, and now we see that getting worse, and people not being able to find someone, for example, who takes Medicaid or does it for a good self-pay price," Planned Parenthood chief medical officer Robin Schickler said.

"I think this year is going to be even more helpful than it has been in the past, because so many people have those barriers now, that they maybe even didn't have before, and this will give them that chance to get that screening they really need," she said.

Women age 25-39 should get a breast exam every 1-3 years. Those aged 40-65 should get a breast exam annually. Pap tests are recommended every three years for younger and older women, according to Planned Parenthood.

The number to call for an appointment is (800) 230-PLAN.

Some locations will have buses where free mammograms are offered, including at Planned Parenthood in Tallahassee, Pembroke Pines, West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie.

Just over 100 patients took advantage of the free screenings last year. Planned Parenthood hopes to double that number this year, as twice as many health centers are taking part.

Here's a full list of locations:

  • Sarasota Health Center
  • Tampa Health Center
  • Lakeland Health Center
  • Kissimmee Health Center
  • Naples Health Center
  • Golden Glades Health Center (Miami)
  • Kendall Health Center
  • Pembroke Pines Health Center
  • Treasure Coast Health Center
  • Florida Mango Health Center (West Palm Beach)
  • Jacksonville Health Center
  • Gainesville Health Center
  • Tallahassee Health Center
Tags
Health News Florida Planned ParenthoodBreast Cancercervical cancer
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Stories
  1. Researchers concerned new U.S. dietary guidelines will overlook harms of alcohol
  2. DeSantis announces $60 million for cancer research, with a focus on nutrition
  3. Vitamin B3 can help protect against skin cancer. Here's who may benefit
  4. Trump blames Tylenol for autism. Science doesn't back him up
  5. Giving up alcohol for Sober October? Our newsletter can help you reach your goal
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now