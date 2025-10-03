Planned Parenthood will offer free breast exams and cervical screenings across Florida

Planned Parenthood locations across Florida are offering free breast exams and cervical screenings on Monday, Oct. 6, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event is for one day only, at 13 Planned Parenthood locations across the state, including Tampa, Lakeland and Sarasota.

It is designed to encourage anyone who may have put off their health screenings for any reason — whether because of costs, lack of insurance, or otherwise — to come get checked out for free.

"Especially in Florida, when we've had so many restrictions and barriers to care, and now we see that getting worse, and people not being able to find someone, for example, who takes Medicaid or does it for a good self-pay price," Planned Parenthood chief medical officer Robin Schickler said.

"I think this year is going to be even more helpful than it has been in the past, because so many people have those barriers now, that they maybe even didn't have before, and this will give them that chance to get that screening they really need," she said.

Women age 25-39 should get a breast exam every 1-3 years. Those aged 40-65 should get a breast exam annually. Pap tests are recommended every three years for younger and older women, according to Planned Parenthood.

The number to call for an appointment is (800) 230-PLAN.

Some locations will have buses where free mammograms are offered, including at Planned Parenthood in Tallahassee, Pembroke Pines, West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie.

Just over 100 patients took advantage of the free screenings last year. Planned Parenthood hopes to double that number this year, as twice as many health centers are taking part.

Here's a full list of locations:

