Florida House subcommittee will take up medical malpractice bill

The Florida House next week could start a renewed effort to change state law to clear the way for some people to pursue medical malpractice lawsuits over the deaths of family members.

The House Civil Justice & Claims Subcommittee is scheduled to take up the proposal (HB 6003) on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, is filed for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which will start in January.

Lawmakers passed such a proposal during the 2025 session, but Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it.

The proposal would repeal a 1990 law that prevents people ages 25 and older from seeking what are known as “noneconomic” damages in medical malpractice cases involving deaths of their parents.

Also, under the law, parents cannot seek such damages in malpractice cases involving the deaths of their children who are 25 or older.

People who allege their family members were killed by malpractice supported the proposal throughout the 2025 session, arguing that doctors and other health providers are not being held accountable.

But health care and business groups lobbied against the change, contending it would drive up malpractice insurance costs and lead to doctors deciding not to practice in Florida.

In vetoing the proposal, DeSantis said it could open “floodgates” for litigation.