© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

St. Petersburg invests $50,000 in children’s dental health program

WUSF | By St. Pete Catalyst
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:36 AM EDT
water flows from a sink faucet
adobe stock

Support for Fluoride for Families comes in response to the state banning fluoridation in local water systems, Mayor Ken Welch said.

St. Petersburg is expanding access to preventative dental care for children through fluoride varnish applications.

Officials allocated $50,000 to partner with Evara Health and establish the city's Fluoride for Families program, which includes providing on-site fluoride varnish application during community etvents.

"In response to the statewide water fluoridation ban earlier this year, my administration explored ways to help impacted residents maintain their dental health," said Mayor Ken Welch.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill (SB 700) that banned fluoride and other additives in local public water systems.

The legislation followed a November 2024 advisory by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladap against fluoridation due to potential neuropsychiatric risks, particularly for pregnant women and children.

Dental groups opposed the decision, adamant that low levels of the mineral only have positives. They say the move will worsen dental health, especially for those who can't afford regular care.

This content provided in partnership with StPeteCatalyst.com.
Tags
Health News Florida FluoridedentalSt. PetersburgKen WelchHealth News Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now