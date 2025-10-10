St. Petersburg invests $50,000 in children’s dental health program

St. Petersburg is expanding access to preventative dental care for children through fluoride varnish applications.

Officials allocated $50,000 to partner with Evara Health and establish the city's Fluoride for Families program, which includes providing on-site fluoride varnish application during community etvents.

"In response to the statewide water fluoridation ban earlier this year, my administration explored ways to help impacted residents maintain their dental health," said Mayor Ken Welch.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill (SB 700) that banned fluoride and other additives in local public water systems.

The legislation followed a November 2024 advisory by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladap against fluoridation due to potential neuropsychiatric risks, particularly for pregnant women and children.

Dental groups opposed the decision, adamant that low levels of the mineral only have positives. They say the move will worsen dental health, especially for those who can't afford regular care.