Number of Florida abortions down about one-third through September

The number of abortions reported this year in Florida through September was down about one-third from the total during a comparable period in 2024.

Newly posted data on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website showed 33,339 abortions had been reported as of Oct. 1, compared to 50,224 during a similar period in 2024.

The decrease came after a state law took effect in May 2024 that largely prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The new data showed that 33,120 of the abortions this year came during the first trimester of pregnancy, while 218 were in the second trimester and one was in the third trimester.

The third-trimester abortion and 138 of the second-trimester abortions were attributed to a “fatal fetal abnormality.”

County numbers

Here are counties with the most abortions, per AHCA data. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.