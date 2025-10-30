Are you facing higher costs for health insurance? WUSF wants to hear your story

The annual health insurance enrollment period opens Saturday amid rising premiums, reduced help and uncertainty from the ongoing federal shutdown.

Florida residents shopping through the Affordable Care Act marketplace face significant price increases — averaging around 20% — and potential loss of enhanced tax credits, a key issue in the congressional impasse that led to the government closure. The expiring subsidies could cause coverage costs to more than double for some.

Do you get your health insurance from the Affordable Care Act marketplace? Are you renewing and seeing higher premiums?

