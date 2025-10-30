© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Are you facing higher costs for health insurance? WUSF wants to hear your story

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT
Floridians remain concerned over high costs of living and homeowners insurance rates.
Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli
/
iStockphoto
Floridians remain concerned over high costs of living and homeowners insurance rates.

Fill out a form, and if you're willing, a reporter may contact you.

The annual health insurance enrollment period opens Saturday amid rising premiums, reduced help and uncertainty from the ongoing federal shutdown.

Florida residents shopping through the Affordable Care Act marketplace face significant price increases — averaging around 20% — and potential loss of enhanced tax credits, a key issue in the congressional impasse that led to the government closure. The expiring subsidies could cause coverage costs to more than double for some.

Do you get your health insurance from the Affordable Care Act marketplace? Are you renewing and seeing higher premiums?

Let us know what this means for you. Fill out this form, and thanks for helping WUSF cover this important story.
Tags
Health News Florida Health InsuranceAffordable Care Act
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Stories
  1. Why the ACA needs young people — and the looming 'death spiral' for health insurance
  2. What to know ahead of open enrollment with health premiums set to rise
  3. The federal government is still shut down. Here's what that means across the country
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now