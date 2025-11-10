Blue envelope program proposed to boost safety for Florida drivers with autism

A bipartisan plan seeks to set up a program that could assist motorists with autism spectrum disorder during traffic stops.

The proposal (SB 418 and HB 365) by Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, and Rep. Susan Valdés, R-Tampa, calls for the creation of a "blue envelope program," where drivers with autism spectrum disorder have blue envelopes that contain a copy of their driver license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and emergency contact information.

ALSO READ: Florida bill seeks more smoking restrictions on marijuana, tobacco

The measure, filed Thursday, would require the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to set up the program, which drivers can request to participate in.

The blue envelope program, which is in use in some other states, is intended to make roadside interactions safer between people with autism and law enforcement officers, according to the lawmakers.

"By giving our officers the right tools and information, and providing the ASD community with a simple, recognizable way to communicate, we can prevent misunderstandings and ensure every traffic stop ends safely for everyone involved," Valdes said in a press release.

The bill was filed for the legislative session that begins Jan. 13.

Copyright 2025 WFSU News