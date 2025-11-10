UF student with lymphoma raises money for blood cancer research and inspires community

It began with an itch, but the sensations became too consuming to ignore.

Matthew Bravo scratched until he drew blood, his body covered in scars.

The junior studying political science at the University of Florida was diagnosed in September with Hodgkin's lymphoma. His symptoms included not being able to sleep, eat or function normally.

Going from doctor to doctor, waiting in the exam room for answers, stressed him more than receiving the diagnosis, he said. Over four months, he was treated for different conditions and diagnosed with West Nile virus, scabies and other viruses. But tests didn't stop there.

When the cancer scans began, things fell into place, he said. He had a biopsy on his neck but said he didn't care what they diagnosed him with as long as they diagnosed him with something. His initial reaction when finally learning he had cancer: relief.

"I don't wanna say I didn't flinch at the diagnosis, but I was just ready to get started," Bravo said.

With a chuckle, Bravo said, "I know it sounds a little rushed, but I'm always just like, keep pushing and moving forward with whatever the next topic or objective is."

Matthew Bravo / Courtesy Matthew Bravo begins chemotherapy for Hodgkin's Lymphoma blood cancer. Throughout September, the month of his diagnosis, he devoted efforts to National Blood Cancer Awareness Month.



Bravo's next objective was raising awareness, he said. According to the nonprofit Blood Cancer United (formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), more than 54,000 people younger than 20 are living in remission from three types of blood cancers: leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

His first instinct was to help others: starting a GoFundMe for Blood Cancer United, which helps to fund research and treatment breakthroughs.

On Sept. 3 he shared his diagnosis on Instagram. This post's caption reads, "With your help, we can fund lifesaving research that leads to better care and better outcomes for patients across the world."

His goal was to raise $1,000. He raised $12,000 in a week. Within two weeks, he raised $19,177.

Gainesville has joined Bravo on his endeavor to raise awareness. On Sept.18, Mayor Harvey Ward issued a proclamation declaring it "Matthew Milton Bravo Hodgkin's Lymphoma Awareness Month."

Bravo accepted the proclamation at Gainesville City Hall surrounded by family, his Delta Chi fraternity brothers and friends.

"That's why all 8 billion of us are here, not me as mayor, but all of us, when we all try to help each other the world works a whole lot better," said Ward.

It's important to celebrate people in our community when they do great things, Ward said. He added that people who don't usually come to City Hall showed up for Bravo, forming lines outside the auditorium just to be a part of the proclamation meeting.

The recognition wouldn't have been possible without support from Bravo's fraternity brothers, who proposed the plan to the city. Bravo said he had no idea this was planned until the day before the meeting. Coe Leavengood, Delta Chi president, said the brothers wanted to show up for Bravo the way he shows up for others.

Matthew Bravo / Courtesy Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward awarded Matthew Bravo with a proclamation at city hall alongside Bravo's friends, family and fraternity brothers.



"People always say you don't remember someone by what they say or do, but how they make you feel, and that's exactly who Bravo is," said Leavengood.

Leavengood recalled being devastated and upset at Bravo's diagnosis, questioning why it had to happen to him.

"What did he do?" said Leavengood. "Out of anyone," he said, "it made my day worse."

He added that it quickly made him realize showing up for the people around you is what really matters.

The Delta Chi brothers not only organized his proclamation, but also hosted a fundraiser for Blood Cancer United on campus in the Plaza of the Americas. The event, "Buzzcuts 4 Bravo" had at least 50 UF students stop for haircuts from a barber. They raised $4,200.

Bravo looks ahead to his journey with optimism he said. According to the Mayo Clinic, Stage I Hodgkin's lymphoma has a survival rate of 92%.

Bravo is undergoing chemotherapy and encourages others who might be experiencing blood cancer symptoms to get tested. He said asking questions to your health care provider early on could be the difference between a hospital visit or a hospital stay.

