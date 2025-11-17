Video: How Gainesville barbers are fighting against high blood pressure

Gainesville barbershops serve as trusted community spaces where relationships with clients go far beyond the haircut.

Through a new initiative called Fresh Fades and Healthy Hearts, Gainesville Fire Rescue is placing free blood pressure monitors in barbershops to help customers check their health in a comfortable, familiar environment.

We looked into how this partnership is turning a simple trip to the barber into a lifesaving resource for the community.

