Video: How Gainesville barbers are fighting against high blood pressure

WUFT | By Nicole Borman
Published November 17, 2025 at 9:59 PM EST
Barber Asad Abdul-Rahman Ibn Bilal places a blood pressure monitor on a customer's wrist. Gainesville Fire Rescue is placing the monitors in barbershops to help customers check their health in a comfortable, familiar environment.
Gainesville barbershops serve as trusted community spaces where relationships with clients go far beyond the haircut.

Through a new initiative called Fresh Fades and Healthy Hearts, Gainesville Fire Rescue is placing free blood pressure monitors in barbershops to help customers check their health in a comfortable, familiar environment.
We looked into how this partnership is turning a simple trip to the barber into a lifesaving resource for the community.

Fresh fades and healthy hearts: How Gainesville barbers are fighting against high blood pressure


Health News Florida Health News Floridahigh blood pressureGainesville
Nicole Borman
